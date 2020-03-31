Cops seize firearm during Hanover operation

HANOVER, Jamaica— Lawmen yesterday seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Martin Castle, Hanover.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, the officers were conducting an operation in the area between the hours of 5:50 am and 6:10 am when a premises was searched and one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine fitted with seven 9mm rounds was discovered.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.