Cops seize guns, ammo in Kingston 6
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police yesterday seized two firearms and several rounds of ammunition after responding to a vehicular crash on Palmoral Avenue, Kingston 6.
Lawmen said that about 8:50 pm, a team of officers responded to reports of a crash on Palmoral Avenue, when they observed two men fleeing the scene and an injured man in a disabled Toyota motor car.
The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he remains in hospital under police guard.
The police said the vehicle was searched and a bag containing one Taurus 9mm pistol with six rounds of ammunition and one 9mm Beretta pistol containing one 9mm round of ammunition were seized.
