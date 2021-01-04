Cop's son among two murdered in John's Hall

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Kenroy Sinclair, the 24-year-old son of a police officer; and 44-year-old Dean Reid of Dam District, St James, were fatally shot after gunmen attacked them in John's Hall yesterday.

According to police reports, at approximately 1:50 pm, the men were seated at a corner shop along a roadway in the community when they were pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire at them.

After the shooting subsided, four men were observed suffering from gunshot wounds. Sinclair and Reid were pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

The Montego Bay CIB is investigating.

Onomé Sido