Cops trying to get in touch with Monique Bennett

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are appealing to Monique Bennett, of Bull Bay, St Andrew to make contact with them immediately.

The police said Bennett, who also uses the name Monique Francis, was expected to report to social workers assigned to the Child Protection and Family Services Agency on Thursday, October 22 but did not turn up and subsequent calls to her cell phone have gone unanswered.

She is now being asked to make contact with the Half-Way Tree police immediately.

In addition, anyone who may know her whereabouts is being asked to contact the police at 876-926-2551, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.