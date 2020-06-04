Cops vow to get to the bottom of double murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Deputy Superintendent of Police Percival Anderson, the man in charge of the crime portfolio for the St Andrew Central Division, has vowed that the police will “get to the bottom” of the circumstances surrounding yesterday's double murder of two men at Payton Place in August Town, St Andrew.

According to the police, at about 7:50 am, the men — Demar Francis, a 36-year-old furniture maker, and labourer Robert Clarke, 25 — who are reportedly siblings, were killed when men armed with rifles and handguns entered their premises and opened fire hitting them all over their bodies.

Both were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the community yesterday morning, the area was eerily quiet. Whatever wails that might have sounded following the double murder were long hushed, and the streets devoid of residents, with only a few cars parked randomly on the road. As far as the eye could see, the picture was the same — deserted yards with doors and windows firmly closed. A dog was the sole onlooker, but for members of the security forces.

Jamaica Constabulary Force and Jamaica Defence Force personnel on spot yesterday were tight-lipped when quizzed by the Observer, only holding discussions among themselves.

Scene of Crime officials moved about, placing markers, while detectives made notes. Three swathes of yellow crime scene tape cordoned the area where the killings took place, spanning about 200 feet.

In response to the Observer's observations about the absence of residents, one lawman remarked, “Yeah man, dem gone. Once someone is killed by gunmen everybody vacates the space.”

Deputy Superintendent Anderson said yesterday that he was unable to confirm reports that the killings were related to an ongoing gang feud.

“Sometimes you find that these things happen. They were killed by gunmen. We are not certain of the facts as yet and maybe the residents know more than us, and based on what they know, they prefer to keep themselves away. We will get to the bottom of it.”

Payton Place adjoins College Commons, which is home to several University of the West Indies staff.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis