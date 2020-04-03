Cornwall Bar supports call for curfew exemption

ST JAMES, Jamaica — President of the Cornwall Bar Association Lambert Brown has come out in support of the Jamaican Bar Association's call for attorneys to be exempted from the seven-day nightly curfew imposed by Government on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Jamaican Bar Association wrote to National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang expressing concerns about attorneys not being included in the list of essential service professionals who are exempted from being prosecuted under the curfew.

The Northern and Southern Bar Associations, and the Advocates Association, also supported the call.

Johnson pointed to the importance of especially defence attorneys being able to represent clients who may find themselves in trouble for breaching the curfew, which runs daily between the hours of 8:00 pm to 6:00 am from April 2 -8

"With the curfew that is in place, it might arise that persons are taken into custody; and it must be recalled that once you are taken into custody, you are entitled to a call, and 95 per cent of the time that call is to an attorney, and therefore we should be allowed to do so [be exempted], because, while we understand the need for the curfew, there must be a balance," he argued.

ANTHONY LEWIS