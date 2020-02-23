Cornwall Regional Hospital to receive ICT devices

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Universal Service Fund (USF) is providing the Cornwall Regional Hospital with Information Communication Technology (ICT) devices and tools to improve the management of health information at that facility.

The entity's Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Dawes, made the disclosure at the official ceremony to announce the increase in bandwidth at the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) and the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee hospitals, held on February 18 at the hospitals' North Street address in Kingston.

Among the devices to be donated include four tablets and two multi-functional printers.

“We are very pleased that we have been able to facilitate this. It is a thrust of the USF to partner with other government organisations to make sure there is a positive impact in relation to the use of technology for the development of our country,” he said.

Dawes stated that the donation is part of efforts to improve the island's public health infrastructure.

The fund plays an important role in providing technology support to the health sector, facilitating broadband access to 60 public health facilities throughout the country at a cost of over US$24,000 per month.