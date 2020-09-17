Coronavirus cases top 30 million worldwide
PARIS, France (AFP) — The number of coronavirus cases registered worldwide topped 30 million on Thursday, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.
The grim landmark came as the World Health Organization warned of "alarming rates of transmission" of COVID-19 across Europe.
The coronavirus death toll is now at 943,086 since it surfaced in China late last year and the number of cases has ballooned to 30,000,062, according to figures available at 19:45 GMT (2:45 pm).
The United States has the highest national figures with 6,650,570 cases and 197,364 deaths, followed by India at 5,118,253 infections and 83,198 fatalities and Brazil with 4,419,083 cases and 134,106 deaths.
