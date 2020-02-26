Correction of discus ring part of improvements for National Stadium —IPL

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Independence Park Limited (IPL) has announced that correction of the discus throwing ring at the National Stadium is part of overall improvements taking place at the facility.

General Manager of IPL, Major Desmon Brown, said there will also be a complete overlay of the running track and work would be done on the run-ups for the long jump pit, the high jump and the pole vault.

This IPL statement follows concerns expressed yesterday by the People's National Party (PNP) suggesting that the National Stadium facility is not prepared to host the 110th staging of the Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships which is only a month away.

“The work on the discus ring will commence this Thursday, February 27, 2020. The other aspects will start in August after the staging of the Grand Gala,” Brown said.

“On the completion of the works, IPL will seek certification by the JAAA (Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association),” Brown added.

The IPL General Manager said that the upgrading work falls in line with plans by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, for the overall proposed development of the National Stadium to include state-of-the-art facilities for the field events.

“Throwing circles are a part of the facilities that will be installed,” Major Brown said.

Major Brown said that IPL had been working with the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) from early January 2020 to ensure that all will be in place for the ISSA/Grace Boys and Girls Athletics Championships.