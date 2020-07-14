Correctional Act under review — Matthew Samuda
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A review of the 1985 Correctional Act, along with its attendant rules and regulations, is being undertaken by the Ministry of National Security, says minister without portfolio, Senator Matthew Samuda.
According to the senator, the move to review the Act is geared towards modernising the legislative framework which governs the operations of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).
“In addition to the legislative changes, operational and administrative gaps will also have to be addressed, as it has been recognised that for the legislation to be effective, these areas must also be taken into account,” Samuda said.
He said to support the attainment of goal numbers 2 and 5 under Jamaica's National Development Plan — Vision 2030, a steering committee has been established to review the process. The committee comprises policy analysts, security experts and other stakeholders from the DCS.
A key objective of the review, he said, is to devise measures that could improve processes and procedures relating to the care and management of people within the DCS, while increasing compliance with the Act and other pieces of legislation.
