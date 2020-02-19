Correctional Services gets $151m to purchase vehicles

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Department of Correctional Services has been allocated $151 million to acquire vehicles in the new fiscal year.

Details of the project, titled 'Acquisition of Vehicles – Department of Correctional Services (DCS)', are outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The allocation will be used for the procurement of assorted fleet vehicles, which is 45 per cent complete. These include two Coaster buses, two 15-seater buses, two pickups and two motorcycles.

So far under the project, three Coaster buses, one 15-seater bus, one pickup and two motorcycles have been procured.