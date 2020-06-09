Correctional officer charged after INDECOM investigations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Correctional Officer Cleveland Dyer appeared by summons in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today regarding the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The file was sent for a ruling on July 9, 2019 and a decision received on May 8, 2020.

Dyer was charged in relation to the assault of an inmate at Horizon Adult Remand Centre in Kingston on January 15, 2017.

His next court date is July 16.