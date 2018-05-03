Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice' — wife

PHILADELPHIA, United States (AP) — Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.



Camille Cosby commented on the case for the first time on Thursday in a statement issued through a spokesman a week after her husband of 54 years was convicted of aggravated indecent assault.



Camille Cosby called her husband's chief accuser Andrea Constand a liar.



She compared the dozens of other women who've accused her husband to "lynch mobs."



Prosecutors and Constand's lawyers did not immediately respond to messages.



The 80-year-old Cosby is on house arrest while awaiting sentencing that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.