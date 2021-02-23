Costa Cruises probed over Caribbean COVID deaths — judicial sources
PARIS, France (AFP) — French investigators are probing manslaughter allegations against Italy's Costa Cruises over its handling of COVID-19 cases onboard one of its ships, which claimed the lives of three passengers, judicial sources told AFP Tuesday.
What was meant to be a dream cruise in the Caribbean turned into a nightmare for passengers onboard the Costa Magica ship in March 2020 after several Caribbean ports refused the ship permission to dock over coronavirus concerns.
Of the 2,303 passengers onboard, nearly a thousand were French.
They claim that for over a week they were kept in the dark about suspected infections onboard.
They also contend that the crew encouraged them to use the ship's shops, spas, restaurants and casino without putting sufficient health measures in place.
Around 850 French passengers, including the families of three passengers who died of COVID-19, later filed a complaint in France against Costa Cruises.
Judicial sources told AFP that investigating magistrates were examining allegations of injuries and manslaughter, aggravated deceit, failure to assist a person in danger and endangering the lives of others.
In an interview with the Ouest France newspaper in August, one of the passengers, Stephanie Dubois, complained of a shortage of face masks and hand gel and said that some passengers were so desperate to get off the ship when it dropped anchor off the island of Martinique that they wanted to swim the six kilometres (3.7 miles) to shore.
Costa Cruises denies that it failed to keep passengers informed of the situation, and insists that the crew acted on the basis of scant information available about the virus at the start of the pandemic.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy