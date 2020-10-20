Cough keeps Melania Trump off campaign trail
WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — Melania Trump's return to the campaign trail will have to wait.
Her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said Tuesday that Mrs Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19 but has a lingering cough.
Grisham says the first lady has decided not to accompany US President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday evening in Erie, Pennsylvania, out of an abundance of caution.
Her last public appearance was during the September 29 presidential debate in Ohio. She and the Republican president received their positive test results in early October.
The first lady announced last week that she had recovered.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy