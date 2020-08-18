Council of churches urges good conduct, COVID caution

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In addition to its usual call for good behaviour during election season, the Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) is urging political parties and their supporters as well as congregants and the wider public to observe the COVID-19 health protocols to minimise the spread of the rampaging virus.

In a statement penned by president Rev Newton Dixon, the JCC said it was aware of the need to address the constitutional mandate for elections alongside concerns with the present COVID-19 pandemic, but called for an approach that meets both ends.

“Our rich democratic traditions along with our effervescent and gregarious culture have generated a wide array of campaign freedoms and expressions. These include, but are not limited to, motorcades, rallies, canvasses, production and distribution of campaign material and paraphernalia and the use of some elements of our popular culture in the promotion of campaign messages.

“Notwithstanding, the COVID-19 pandemic imposes a new paradigm and restrictions which will essentially require that political activities be curtailed to allow for strict adherence to the prescribed health protocols,” JCC said.

“In addition to the immediate concerns for the election campaign are concerns over the longstanding political competitive culture which, on many occasions in our past, when unbridled, has threatened the rule of law and order and the well-being of our people. We concede that it is of the nature of politics for persons to have differing views and it is the right of each to hold the view of choice. Differences, however, do not need to lead to conflict and the extreme expressions of conflict, the statement said.

The council called on all political parties to align their campaign strategies, political tactics and operations and public relations plans to the tenets of the Agreement and Declaration of Political Conduct.

“In particular, we call on all political parties, political officials, political actors and functionaries to be reminded of the following principles: