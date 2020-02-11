Councillor Kari Douglas leaves PNP, crosses floor of KSAMC to join JLP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Councillor Kari Douglas a short while ago crossed the floor of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) and joined the ranks of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Douglas, who represents the Trafalgar Division, issued a stinging criticism of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) of which she was a member for many years.

Douglas, the daughter of late PNP stalwart and former Cabinet minister Easton Douglas, rose during this morning's meeting of the KSAMC and gave notice to the mayor of her intention to cross the floor.

“I'd like to formally advise of my intention to cross the political aisle this morning, Your Worship. I have two letters to inform yourself and the CEO of the council of this intention,” she said.