Councillor laments inconvenient traffic signals

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor and caretaker for Westmoreland Central, George Wright, says the traffic congestion at Dunbar's River in the parish is at an unbearable level.

In a statement today, Wright said the return of traffic lights at the Dunbar's River intersection has been a “tremendous inconvenience”, and is recommending that as an interim measure, the traffic lights be turned off.

“There was no congestion while the lights were out of service for over a year,” he said.

“The present situation is the cause for higher usage of fuel, lateness of workers and return to homes, air pollution and high stress levels for commuters in that thoroughfare."

He noted the “negative effects the reopening of schools will suffer in September if traffic is not regulated to address the crisis.”

Wright said he is appealing to the Island Traffic Authority to take immediate action to address the issue.