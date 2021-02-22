Councillor urges 'strong measures' after elderly woman, daughter die from COVID-19
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Christopher Williams, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Santa Cruz Division, is urging the authorities to take "strong measures" following a COVID-19 outbreak that left an elderly woman and her middle-aged daughter dead on Thursday and Friday of last week.
William, who survived a traumatic bout with the novel coronavirus after he was infected in August last year, is concerned not just about the Fagan Town/ Waterloo/ Burnt Ground area just to the south of Santa Cruz from where the two COVID-19 victims originated, but also the wider Santa Cruz region.
"I think the authorities should be thinking about closing (physical, face-to-face) schools for even a two-week period while health personnel do their work in terms of contact tracing and so forth," Williams said.
He voiced extreme concern that many people in Santa Cruz and surrounding communities were continuing to flout safety protocols such as mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand sanitising, despite hearing of the latest outbreak and deaths.
Garfield Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy