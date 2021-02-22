Councillor urges 'strong measures' after elderly woman, daughter die from COVID-19

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Christopher Williams, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Santa Cruz Division, is urging the authorities to take "strong measures" following a COVID-19 outbreak that left an elderly woman and her middle-aged daughter dead on Thursday and Friday of last week.

William, who survived a traumatic bout with the novel coronavirus after he was infected in August last year, is concerned not just about the Fagan Town/ Waterloo/ Burnt Ground area just to the south of Santa Cruz from where the two COVID-19 victims originated, but also the wider Santa Cruz region.

"I think the authorities should be thinking about closing (physical, face-to-face) schools for even a two-week period while health personnel do their work in terms of contact tracing and so forth," Williams said.

He voiced extreme concern that many people in Santa Cruz and surrounding communities were continuing to flout safety protocols such as mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand sanitising, despite hearing of the latest outbreak and deaths.

Garfield Myers