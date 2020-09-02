Couple to face court over illegal gun
ST JAMES, Jamaica - A couple is scheduled to face the court to answer to the charge of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following their arrest in connection with the seizure of a handgun in Lilliput, St James on Tuesday, September 1.
Charged are 24-year-old Okeno Hamilton, otherwise called 'Keno' of Lilliput, St James and 19-year-old Deandra Morrison, otherwise called 'Dejanay', of Retirement, also in St James.
Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 5:20 am, a team of officers conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm cartridges was found inside the dwelling.
The couple was arrested and subsequently charged following an interview.
Their court dates are being finalised.
