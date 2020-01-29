Court Management Services renamed CAD

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Court Management Services (CMS) was, through an Act of Parliament, renamed the Court Administration Division (CAD).

The administration said that the amendment became necessary to reinforce the principle of “judicial independence in Jamaica and to streamline the work of the administrative body of the judiciary”.

The CAD said it will continue to have responsibilities for information communication technology, human resources management, internal auditing, building and property management, finance and accounts, client services and communications for all courts.

Fully integrated into Jamaica's court system, the CAD said it falls under the Supreme Court and is headed by a director who reports to the Chief Justice.

The CAD said it will develop its budget in consultation with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.