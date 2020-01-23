Court dismisses GeoTechVision's lawsuit against eLearning Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Supreme Court this morning dismissed the lawsuit that was brought against eLearning Jamaica by GeoTechVision Enterprises.

The technology company took legal action against the Government agency in November claiming that eLearning Jamaica had improperly terminated a US$16 million contract with the company.

It is understood that the court has awarded costs to eLearning Jamaica.

GeoTechVision was contracted to provide just over 19,000 tablets for students under the Tablets in School programme, but eLearning Jamaica terminated the contract in September on the grounds that the company had not fulfilled the contract.

