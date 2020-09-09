Court hearing today for two alleged Trelawny robbers
TRELAWNY, Jamaica - Two men who were charged by detectives in Trelawny with housebreaking and larceny following an incident in Springfield, Retreat Heights in the parish in August are to appear in court to answer to the charges today.
The men have been identified as 33-year-old Ontonio Maragh, otherwise called 'British', of Zion district, Martha Brae in the parish, and 39-year-old Andre Mckenzie, otherwise called 'Macky', a taxi operator of Race Course, Falmouth, also in the parish.
Reports are that about 8:00 am on Friday, August 28, Maragh and Mckenzie allegedly broke into a house and stole home appliances, a television and alcoholic beverages valued at $186,000. The stolen items were recovered when the motor car both men were travelling in was intercepted by the police and the items identified by the owner.
Maragh and Mckenzie were charged on Monday, September 7.
