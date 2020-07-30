Court of Appeal dismisses latest appeal in Guyana's election saga

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Court of Appeal today unanimously dismissed an appeal against a ruling in a lower court and gave the appellants one day to decide on their next move as the challenges to the disputed March 2 regional and general elections seem now to be nearing an end.

The three-member panel also agreed that most of the challenges raised during the appeal were res judicata meaning that they were matters that had been adjudicated by a competent court and therefore may not be pursued further by the same parties.

Justice Dawn Gregory-Barnes said that the High Court could have exercised the jurisdiction that it did in smoothing out the process in analysing the roles that are to be performed under Article 177 (2) (b) Section 99 and Section 18 of the Election Laws Amendment Act.

“In my view the jurisdiction was correctly exercised,” she said, adding: “So I would dismiss the appeal and my full reasons will be incorporated in my written judgement and so I would dismiss the appeal of the appellant as well as the fourth named respondent, the Attorney General (Basil Williams, SC).”

The appellant, Misenga Jones, had appealed the ruling of Chief Justice Roxanne George on the grounds that she had had erred in her judgement.

Jones had challenged the Guyana Elections Commission's (GECOM) move to make a declaration of the March 2 elections using votes tabulated by the national recount process, which she said was ruled unconstitutionally by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on July 8.

Jones had also argued that Section 22 which was relied on for the crafting of the Order 60 of 2020 of the National Recount Order was unconstitutional, in contravention of Article 170 of the Constitution, as it empowered the Commission to craft a law when it remains a non-legislative body.