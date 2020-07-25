Court of Appeal to rule on Thursday in Guyana's latest election battle

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Court of Appeal today said that it would provide a ruling to a lower court in the ongoing challenges of the disputed March 2 regional and general elections here by Thursday next week.

“Having recognised we have heard the main appeal and there are two cross appeals that are also part of the case. Having regard to the submissions we have heard, the fact that more submissions will be coming in up to tomorrow, we are in a position to say we will give our decision on Thursday…the 30th of July at 11:00 am,” said Justice Dawn Gregory-Barnes on behalf of the three-member Court of Appeal.

During the five hour proceedings, Trinidad-based Senior Counsel, John Jeremie, said his client, Misenga Jones, was appealing the ruling of Chief Justice Roxanne George because she had erred in her judgement.

Jones had challenged the Guyana Elections Commission's (GECOM) move to make a declaration of the March 2 elections using votes tabulated by the national recount process, which she said was ruled unconstitutionally by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on July 8.

Jones had argued that Section 22, which was relied on for the crafting of Order 60 of 2020 or the National Recount Order is unconstitutional, in contravention of Article 170 of the Constitution, as it empowered the commission to craft a law when it remains a non-legislative body.

Both the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic and the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity are claiming victory in the elections.