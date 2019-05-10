Court orders reinstatement of HR manager sent on early retirement
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Authurine Webb, the former human resource manager at the Ministry of Agriculture who had been sent home on early retirement, is to now remain in her job until she reaches retirement age.
This new development follows a ruling that was handed down in the Judicial Review Court this morning. If Webb is not reinstated the Government will have to pay her off, the court ruled.
Webb, who was director of corporate affairs at the Agriculture Ministry, was separated from her job year last April, after she received a letter signed by then Permanent Secretary Donovan Stanberry indicating that she "has been retired from the public service. She was sent home four years before her official retirement
After she was sent on early retirement, Webb's attorney, Hugh Wildman, filed a motion in the Supreme Court and was successful in getting the decision stayed in order for the matter to be sent to the Judicial Court for the decision to be reversed.
Wildman argued that the ministry did not follow due process by engaging Webb to discuss her possible retirement
Furthermore, he said that Permanent Secretary Donovan Stanberry did not have the authority make the decision to retire the former HR manager as "only the governor general can do so on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission".
Tanesha Mundle
