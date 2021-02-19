Courts continue to operate effectively despite COVID — GG
KINGSTON, Jamaica— In his Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament yesterday Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, says that despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, courts have continued to operate effectively, including hearing matters electronically.
He noted that operational changes have resulted in an increase in the number of judgements.
“By the end of March 2022, there should be no judgement that is outstanding for more than three to six months at the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal,” the Governor-General said.
He added said that the Government continued a progressive programme of justice reform and strengthening the delivery of social justice in the areas of restorative justice, child diversion and victim services.
“The ministry promulgated the Dogs (Liability for Attacks) Act, which provides for criminal and civil liability for attacks by dogs and the Authentication (Foreign Public Documents) Act, which will facilitate a more simplified process for authenticating local public documents intended for use overseas, and foreign documents to be used in Jamaica,” he said.
For the upcoming fiscal year, the Government intends to introduce a Mediation Bill to enact legislation to ratify the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation (the Singapore Convention on Mediation), and to create a legislative framework for greater use of domestic mediation.
The Government will also amend the Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) Act to expand the powers of the Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) Board to consider applications for expungement; and repeal the 19th century Notaries Public Act, replacing it with a modern and more comprehensive legislation.
Further, the Government intends to pilot for enactment, the Judicature (Parish Courts) (Amendment) Bill and Judicature (Appellate Jurisdiction) (Amendment) Bill to, inter alia, grant a limited right of appeal to the prosecution.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy