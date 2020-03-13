Courts islandwide close early today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Courts islandwide were closed at 1:00 pm today to allow staff members time to make provisions for their families, especially children, given the sudden closure of schools and the local transmission of the coronavirus.

The decision follows a meeting held this morning involving Chief Justice Bryan Sykes and representatives from the Disaster Response Committee, the Jamaican Bar Associations, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

Courts will reopen on Monday, March 16.

It was also agreed that additional protocols for the operations of the court would be implemented with immediate effect:

Court of Appeal

Beginning Monday, March 16, all in-chamber hearings will be done by telephone. The Registrar at the Court of Appeal will be in contact with the attorneys and the logistics worked out for this to be done.

All open court matters will proceed as scheduled. Only those people who must be present in court should be allowed on the buildings.

Home Circuit and Circuit Courts

All Jury trials currently underway are to be completed within the shortest possible time, certainly by Friday, March 20. No new jury trials are to begin in the next 14 days. This will be reassessed after 14 days and further information provided.

In the event some defendants do not present themselves for court, a warrant is to be issued and execution stayed for up to five months.

Coronavirus Sensitization Sessions will continue in courts next week

Discussions are ongoing with the JCF and the DCS with the intention of facilitating bail and case management hearings electronically.

People entering court offices will now be required to sanitise their hands.

Sanitisers are to be placed in close proximity to high-touch areas including counters.

Staff members are to sanitise hands after processing each customer

Office attendants are to clean high-touch areas and surfaces hourly during the work day

The handing out of numbers at all court offices should cease until further notice

Members of the public are encouraged to take their own pens to sign documents

A member of staff will walk the floors to ensure people are quickly processed to reduce crowds in lobby areas.

All persons who interact with members of the public are to wear gloves and to change those as often as possible

Maintain a distance of at least one metre while interacting with members of the public

Members of the public exhibiting flu-like symptoms are to be politely turned away from the courts after collecting the requisite information to facilitate the updating of their court files to reflect same.