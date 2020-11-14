Cousins go missing after Morant Bay market trip
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Fourteen-year-old Natasha Wynter and her cousin, six-year-old Thalia Grossett, both of Morant Bay, St Thomas have been missing since yesterday.
Natasha is of brown complexion, stout build and about 5 feet 7 inches tall, while Thalia is brown complexion, slim build and about 3 feet 2 inches tall.
Reports from the Morant Bay police are that about 12:00 pm, Natasha and Thalia were last seen in the Morant Bay market. Natasha was last seen wearing a pink-and-black blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. Thalia was last seen wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. They have not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natasha Wynter and Thalia Grossett is being asked to contact the Morant bay Police Station at (876) 326-5054, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photographs of the cousins were available at the time of this publication.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy