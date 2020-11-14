Cousins go missing after Morant Bay market trip

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Fourteen-year-old Natasha Wynter and her cousin, six-year-old Thalia Grossett, both of Morant Bay, St Thomas have been missing since yesterday.

Natasha is of brown complexion, stout build and about 5 feet 7 inches tall, while Thalia is brown complexion, slim build and about 3 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports from the Morant Bay police are that about 12:00 pm, Natasha and Thalia were last seen in the Morant Bay market. Natasha was last seen wearing a pink-and-black blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. Thalia was last seen wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. They have not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natasha Wynter and Thalia Grossett is being asked to contact the Morant bay Police Station at (876) 326-5054, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photographs of the cousins were available at the time of this publication.