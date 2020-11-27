Crackdown on contraband at St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A massive security operation is now underway at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre as the authorities move to remove cellular phones, knives, jammers and other contraband believed to be in the hands of inmates there.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that more than 100 members of a multi-agency security team are now carrying out an inch by inch search of the maximum security prison, with the prisoners on lockdown.

There has been no official word yet from the Department of Correctional Services about the operation, which started a short while ago, but sources say the recent killing of a correctional officer and a leaked video of inmates partying inside the institution have prompted today's operation.

On Friday, November 13, 32-year-old correctional officer Jimel Westney was fatally stabbed by an inmate in the correctional facility while he was tending to inmates.

The St Catherine North Police have since charged an inmate, 31-year-old Robert Thompson, with murder, introducing contraband in a penal institution, and assault at common law.

Days later a video surfaced on social media which purported to show inmates in a celebratory mood and sources close to the institution have claimed that they were celebrating the killing of the correctional officer.

Arthur Hall