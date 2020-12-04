Craft vendor shot dead in Trelawny

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — One man was shot dead as mauradining gunmen swooped down on a group of men playing dominoes in the normally peaceful Coopers Pen community in Trelawny yesterday evening.

The police have identified the dead man as 38-year-old Oral Allen, also called Speedy of Coopers Pen, Trelawny.

According to the Falmouth police, about 7:15 pm, Allen was among a group of individuals having drinks and playing dominoes when they were pounced upon by unknown assailants.

Whem shooting subsided, Allen was found suffering with gunshot wounds to the upper body and right arm.

He was taken to the Falmouth Public General Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police have not yet established a motive for the killing.

Allen's killing brings to 21, the number of murders recorded in the Trelawny Police Division since the start of the year, which is eight shy of the 29 recorded over the corresponding period last year.

Horace Hines