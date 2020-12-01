Craig Butler denies abuse claims

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Craig Butler, who has been accused of physically abusing his son Kyle on Monday following a training bust-up at Mona High School, said his heart goes out to his son who is struggling with “some major issues”.

Following a series of tweets and pictures in which Kyle accused his father of injuring him, Craig released a statement Tuesday night, clearing himself of the allegations and asking the public to give them the privacy to sort out their issues.

“I'm responding in this way to my son Kyle Butler's allegations of my being physically abusive on the evening of November 30, 2020. My heart goes out to my son as he battles with some major issues and now these unfounded allegations,” said the elder Butler.

He continued: “Let me categorically state that I have not been abusive to my son on that date or any other date. I have encouraged him and helped him to achieve his full potential. I have worked hard to create opportunities for my son of which he enjoyed for years. There were no complaints then”.

The 22-year-old Kyle, who represented Jamaica at the Under-23 level, tweeted that he is tired of the abuse to him and his mother from he was nine years old.

But Craig, who manages Kyle and his adopted brother Leon Bailey's football career, said Kyle has gotten himself into a lot of trouble which he cannot disclose for his own well-being.

“I'm cognisant of the many issues Kyle has gotten himself in and things that my profession and principles would never allow me to be a part of. This has created a major problem in our relationship as I have stated that this is not the path any parent would hope for their child,” said Craig.

“I am hoping that he will find his way and recognise that his family loves him and want only what is best for him,” the statement added.

“I hope my son will get the chance to show how talented he is and believe in himself as I have always believed in him. I only ask that the public allows us the privacy to work through this matter,” he concluded.



Howard Walker