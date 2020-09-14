Crawford retains Manchester Central

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The magisterial recount for the Manchester Central constituency has ended, with the Jamaica Labour Party's Rhoda M Crawford retaining the win.

According to the Acting Senior Parish Judge, Crawford defeated the People's National Party incumbent Peter Bunting 8,139-6,989.

Crawford, although losing 53 votes, held on to a margin of over a thousand, defeating the People's National Party's Peter Bunting, who gained 50 votes.

Independent Rohan Chung had 49 votes before he applied for the recount, which took three days. He lost one ballot.

Earlier today, he made claims about "irregularities" in the electoral process but declined to elaborate.

In the affidavit requesting the recount, Chung argued that some of his objections were ignored during the counting of the ballots; the returning officer improperly rejected a few ballots; and there was an incorrect addition of the number of ballots cast for another candidate.

Kasey Williams