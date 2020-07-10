Creary to take legal action against Integrity Commission

ST MARY, Jamaica— Mayor of Port Maria, Richard Creary, says he will be taking legal action against the Integrity Commission for what he called the “deeply flawed” report about the Petrojam investigations.

Earlier this week, the commission admitted that it made an error in its assertion that Creary was present at a meeting at which former Petrojam General Manager Floyd Grindley was interviewed for the job.

In a statement today, the mayor said the report had caused “undue stress and damage to his reputation”.

"I have already categorically denied any wrongdoing on my part as it relates to Petrojam. It is not enough for them to tell lies on me then say subsequently that they erred. The commission must retract the report immediately as the report is now totally lacking in credibility. I hereby demand that the Integrity Commission issue a public apology immediately," Creary said.

"A report must not consist of opinions, guesses or innuendos and conclusions based on clairvoyance or abject stupidity, but on actual facts. It would serve the public interest well, if the commission would explain what action it plans to take against those who have prepared this flawed and dubious report, that has caused such damage to my reputation and has sought to malign my character," he added.

Creary casted blame with the personnel at the Integrity Commission that prepared the report noting that he “finds it reprehensible that an organisation such as this would see it fit to cause such reckless damage, with what seems like preconceived notions in mind.”

The mayor said that the commission should be held accountable to the same standard that they are supposed to be promoting.

Creary said that he will be working with his lawyers to decide on the next steps forward.