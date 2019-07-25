Creative industries council up and running – Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says the National Cultural and Creative Industries Council is now up and running.

Making her contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, July 23, Grange noted that although only partly staffed, the Council has initiated actions in accordance with its seminal role – making things easier for the creative sector to access the mechanisms needed for their advancement.

“The Council, which resides in my ministry, is now poised to take on the collation of data on the industry. This is essential for decision-making. We have been speaking about the paucity and inaccuracy of data for a very long time, so we are ensuring that this is done,” she said.

She added that dialogue has been initiated with the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, Planning Institute of Jamaica and the Bank of Jamaica, in an eﬀort to secure accurate and reliable data on the sector.

Meanwhile, Grange said Jamaica continues to enjoy a plethora of entertainment events and activities, from which municipal corporations collect much-needed revenue in terms of fees.

She noted that for fiscal year 2018/2019, the ministry received 306 applications for events extension.

“There was total capital expenditure of more than $865 million and those 306 events provided temporary employment for 9,005 people,” Grange pointed out.

In addition, she said that Kingston has been recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as the only Caribbean Creative City of Music.

“As such, we have supported several initiatives to promote Kingston, including Kingston Music Week; promotion of the Downtown Kingston Creative Zone; Irie Magic; and Style Week,” Grange said.

“We continue to work closely with the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation in developing projects and programmes focused on Kingston Creative City of Music, such as the renaming of Orange Street as Beat Street in commemoration of its role in the development of the Jamaican beat/rhythm,” she added.

She also announced that the ministry has named three additional Entertainment Districts in Portmore – Wavz Beach, Fort Clarence and Hellshire.

The ministry has also developed a project in Denham Town, titled 'Social Inclusion through Entertainment', by which some 45 youth have been trained in life skills, including bartending and events planning.