Cricket WCup: England beat South Africa by 104 runs in opening match
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — England crushed South Africa by 104 runs to win the first match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup at the Oval on Thursday.
The home side made 311 for eight in their 50 overs, with Ben Stokes top-scoring with 89.
South Africa were dismissed for 207 in 39.5 overs, with England paceman Jofra Archer claiming three wickets.
