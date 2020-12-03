Cricket West Indies wins CMJ Spirit of Cricket Award
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) has extended congratulations to Cricket West Indies (CWI) on winning the 2020 Christopher Martin-Jenkins (CMJ) Spirit of Cricket Award.
The award, announced by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in conjunction with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), recognises Cricket West Indies “for their courage in sending both their men's and women's teams to tour England in 2020, a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has caused such major disruption not only to the international cricketing calendar, but to everyday life”.
WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds, said “We congratulate CWI on demonstrating and confirming our love and respect as a people for the great game of cricket and for humanity”.
The CMJ Spirit of Cricket award was created in 2013 by MCC and the BBC in memory of former MCC president and BBC test match special commentator Christopher Martin-Jenkins, who was passionate about promoting the spirit of the game.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy