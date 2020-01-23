Crime Stop Jamaica appoints new manager

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cherise Bruce-Douglas has been appointed to the post of manager of the National Crime Prevention Fund, otherwise known as Crime Stop Jamaica, effective January 2.

Bruce-Douglas' appointment follows the retirement of long-serving manager Prudence Gentles.

Bruce-Douglas, who has been with the National Crime Prevention Fund since November 2016, will now assume responsibilities for the overall management of the organisation, as well as communications and outreach, the organisation said.

She holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology and criminology from the University of West Indies, Mona, and master of arts in criminal justice and law administration from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, New York.

Gentles served in the role for 27 years, during which she pioneered several causes and marketing campaigns for the organisation including the popular Crime Stop television show and more recently, CS311.

She further initiated several successful partnerships with other agencies and international partners as a measure to secure funding for the organisation.