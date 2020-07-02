Crime plan only one element of security strategy, says Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of national security, Dr Horace Chang says a crime plan is only one element of a “greater strategy to achieving sustainable peace and security.”

Chang's statement, his ministry said, is in response to “members of the Opposition who continue to baselessly ask about a crime plan.”

During his sectoral presentation to Parliament on Tuesday the minister noted that “the plan to tackle crime cannot be successful if it is narrowly focused on the police getting the criminals off the street.”

Chang also noted that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) operates under a clearly defined strategy and plans, which take into account divisional schemes that are monitored by Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson.

He said strategic thinking and unconventional approaches are being employed to crime fighting, anti-corruption, violence interruption, border security and gang disruption measures, in order to secure Jamaica.

“Guided by the 10 strategic focus areas of Plan Secure Jamaica, we have been putting in place the required technological, surveillance, telecommunications, mobility, forensics, human resource, training, and intelligence apparatus to among other things, increase the capacity and resilience of our security forces,” Chang said.

The minister said the Government is committed to “breaking the back of crime” by strengthening the JCF and the entire security apparatus.

According to the ministry, a total of $5.2 billion was invested in the JCF during the last financial year.

“This investment is part of a comprehensive, holistic plan to build the Jamaica Constabulary Force into the most efficient law enforcement institution in the Caribbean,” Chang said.

“There is no political mileage to be gained from the loss of Jamaican lives. We need to elevate our discussion around crime. We must move to intelligence driven, expert informed, and science based debates on security. We must continue to invest according to a comprehensive plan, with established targets, and clear outcomes,” he added.