Crime scene causes traffic pile-up along Marcus Garvey Drive

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A crime scene on Marcus Garvey Drive this morning resulted in a massive traffic pile-up as early as 6:30 am along the Portmore Toll, Spanish Town Road, and other roads leading to downtown Kingston.

Up to minutes after 9:00 am traffic was at a standstill for commuters wishing to use the corridor, with the police eventually advising, at minutes after 8:30, that motorists should use alternative routes.

The police on scene blocked off one lane leading to East Avenue, which links Marcus Garvey Drive to Spanish Town Road.

Police cordon tape was visible at the intersection of Marcus Garvey Drive and Third Street.