Crime scene on Red Hills Road causes traffic bottleneck

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A crime scene on Red Hills Road, in the vicinity of PriceSmart wholesale club and St Richards Primary, led to traffic being backed up for miles this morning, from as early as 8:15.

Traffic, already made horrible by last-minute shoppers heading to the wholesale club, was made worse after police blocked off a section of the road, forcing motorists to detour off Red Hills Road, onto roads leading off.

Details on the nature of the crime are not yet available.