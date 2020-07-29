Crime stop paid out $8.3 million in rewards for 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Crime Stop, the private sector-led initiative which rewards anonymous tips that lead to arrest, paid out $8.3 million last year according to the latest Economic and Social Survey Jamaica report for 2019.

The survey showed that 1,050 calls were received, an 8.2 per cent reduction in the number of calls made compared to the previous year. There were also 28 tips received via internet sources.

From those calls, 101 arrests were made, which included 28 for illegal possession of firearm; 17 for illegal gambling; 13 for murder; and 12 for lottery scamming.

The information received led to the seizure or recovery of: 55 illegal firearms and 2,289 rounds of ammunition; 1,850.7 kg of cured marijuana; and two stolen motor vehicles. There was also the discovery of 2.1 hectares of marijuana cultivation, the report said.

The total value of narcotics seized or discovered was approximately $25.8 million, while the total value of property recovered was approximately $12.8 million.

An analysis of the calls received over the period showed that: 302 were in relation to illegal firearm and ammunition; 224 for gunmen; 99 for wanted persons; 53 drug-related; 48 for murders; 27 for illegal activities; 24 for illegal gambling; 21 for stolen motor vehicles; and 19 for lottery scamming

The report said the ratio of success to calls investigated remained at 1:7.

Crime Stop was launched in September 1989 as a partnership between the media, the private sector, the police and the community. It is operated by the National Crime Prevention Fund and offers rewards for information leading to the arrest of criminals and the recovery of stolen property, illegal firearms and illegal narcotics, with the promise of anonymity for informants being built into the process.

Since inception, Crime Stop has received 28, 651 calls, of which 22,421 have been investigated. This has led to 2,564 arrests (347 for murder), the seizure of narcotics valuing just over $804.7 million, and the recovery of property valuing approximately $253.6 million. Over that period, some $42.5 million has been paid out in rewards. Twenty-six million of that amount was contributed by the Ministry of National Security and $13.4 million from the National Crime Prevention Fund.