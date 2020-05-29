Criminal Records Office to resume services

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Criminal Records Office (CRO) will resume services on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said special arrangements and adjustments have been put in place to facilitate the reopening while reducing the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

Opening hours will be Mondays to Thursdays between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm. On Fridays, services will be conducted between 8:30 am and 3:00 pm.

The CCU said applicants are required to make their payment at any tax office, then contact the CRO to share their receipt number and schedule an appointment.

The Kingston and Montego Bay offices will process 150 applicants each day, while 100 applicants will be processed daily at the May Pen and the Pompano Bay offices.

All applicants must wear masks and will be subjected to temperature checks and sanitization of hands, the CCU said.

The unit added that same day processing of applications have been suspended until further notice.

Individuals may call, Whatsapp or text the offices at: