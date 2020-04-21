Criminals using COVID-19 as cover for illegal activities —PM
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said intelligence is pointing to efforts by organised criminal gangs to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a cover for their illegal activities.
Speaking in Parliament today in opening the debate on several resolutions seeking the extension of several states of emergency now in force in several sections of the island, Holness said the individuals in question “are seeking to create hysteria, who are seeking to target distribution and retail chains, trying to put people in lines to create chaos and to start fights”.
“We have picked up this intelligence. Let it be known that even though we are consumed with fighting this health epidemic, we have not relented or are diverted in our efforts to fight the crime, murder and violence epidemic in this country,” Holness told the Parliament.
