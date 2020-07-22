Criteria for placement on PATH being reviewed
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The criteria for selection of beneficiaries under the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH) is to be reviewed, to change the qualifying indicators to capture over 50,000 needy Jamaicans.
The criteria for the programme was developed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Planning Institute of Jamaica, Minister of Labour and Social Security Mike Henry said.
Henry said there are many poor Jamaicans who should have been on the programme but are not, and they are suffering.
“Statistics reveal approximately 50,000 people are in this situation,” Henry said, while making his contribution to the 2020/2021 Sectoral Debate yesterday.
He also said that the back to school grant payment introduced in 2018 for PATH student beneficiaries, which was paid in August 2019, continues, and this year $600 million will be spent to provide support to over 160,000 children.
PATH is the Government's social assistance programme that was designed to break the intergenerational poverty cycle and provide a safety net for beneficiaries. Currently, the programme serves over 125,000 families or approximately 800,000 individuals. Children, senior citizens, people with disabilities, pregnant and lactating women, and poor adults, are all benefitting from the conditional cash transfer programme.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy