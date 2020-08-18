Crowd concerns as Imani heads to nomination centre in Kingston Central

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Enthusiastic supporters are proving a challenge for Imani Duncan-Price as she prepares to nominate to contest the Kingston Central constituency in the September 3 General Election.

Duncan-Price is scheduled to be nominated at the Alpha Primary School at 10:30 am, but from early this morning scores of her supporters started gathering at her constituency office on Central Avenue.

"When I saw the number of persons who requested shirts I said to the Comrades I just want to hold the thing down and we could meet in smaller groups after the nomination is done.

"But they were not having it at all. They are so energised and I don't want to kill their vibes," said Duncan-Price.

"We have a lot of masks, and we have hand sanitisers. We will have our music bus in between the crowd to break it up slightly. Trying to manage it while making sure they can maintain their vibes.

"You don't want to upset a supporter and they understand the caution but they are so exited about a new chapter in Central Kingston, " added Duncan-Price.

Arthur Hall