Cruise ship arrival 'a victory' for J'cans on board, says PNP

FALMOUTH, Jamaica— Chairman of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP), Fitz Jackson, has described today's arrival of the Royal Caribbean cruise line's Adventure of the Seas at the Falmouth Cruise Shipping Port, as “a victory day for the 1,044 Jamaican workers, their families and friends”.

He said the workers can now feel pleased that they are close to their loved ones, as he urged the Government to be more responsible.

“We urged the Government to be a lot more responsible and to recognise that [it has] a responsibility for all Jamaicans. Those who are outside and wish to come in, we expect them [Government] to move with alacrity to put the necessary measures in place so that they too can return to their families and loved ones too,” said Jackson.

Jackson is among a handful of onlookers, including PNP's spokesperson on tourism, Dr Wykeham McNeill and Member of Parliament for Trelawny Northern, Victor Wright, who have taken up strategic positions in close proximity to the port.

Mc Neill, for his part, noted that the Opposition has been advocating over the past few weeks for the Government to put in place the necessary protocols for the workers to be repatriated.

“…So we are happy that finally, they [Government] have been able to have an agreement for this to happen,” he told reporters.

Wright said the team from the PNP is on hand to ensure that the promised protocols by the Government are in place.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced during a digital press conference at Jamaica House yesterday, that approval was given with specific protocols regarding the re-entry of the ship.

He said the cruise ship workers will be disembarked in groups of 200 every 48 to 72 hours and after testing, they will be taken to the Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica hotel in St Ann where the Government has secured 400 additional rooms.

The 48 to 72-hour period is to allow time for the test results to be made available.

Those who test positive for the virus will be taken to a State quarantine facility, and some crew members with negative results, will be allowed to self-quarantine at home for 14 days from the day they disembark the vessel.

For home quarantine, individuals will be required to consent to have their location geofenced via the JamCOVID19 website and to do video check-in multiple times daily.

Mark Cummings