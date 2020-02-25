Cruise ship denied access to Ocho Rios port
ST ANN, Jamaica — An MSC Meraviglia cruise ship with over 4500 passengers and over 1600 crew members was today denied access to the port of call in Ocho Rios, St Ann.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the vessel arrived at approximately 8:30 am and upon inspection by the Port Health Officials, it was discovered that a crew member was placed in isolation on board.
The ministry said the crew member had a cough, fever and associated muscle pains with a travel history to a country of interest relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The viral outbreak, which began in China, has infected more than 80,000 people globally and killed over 2700 people.
