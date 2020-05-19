Cruise ship transporting Jamaicans arrives in Falmouth

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Royal Caribbean cruise line's Adventure of the Seas, the vessel with 1,044 Jamaican crew members aboard, has docked at Falmouth Pier in Trelawny.

The ship arrived at the port a short while ago.

The Adventure of the Seas vessel was given approval yesterday to enter Jamaican waters.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who made the announcement during a digital press conference at Jamaica House, said the approval was given with specific protocols regarding the re-entry of the ship.

“They will follow through the necessary maritime regulations to ensure the safe docking of the ship in Falmouth,” he noted.

The Government, through the Ministry of Health and Wellness, will create a sterile area around the port to conduct testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Holness said that the cruise ship workers will be disembarked in groups of 200 every 48 to 72 hours and after testing, they will be taken to the Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica hotel in St Ann where the Government has secured 400 additional rooms.

The 48 to 72-hour period is to allow time for the test results to be made available.

Those who test positive for the virus will be taken to a State quarantine facility, and some crew members with negative results, will be allowed to self-quarantine at home for 14 days from the day they disembark the vessel.

For home quarantine, individuals will be required to consent to have their location geofenced via the JamCOVID19 website and to do video check-in multiple times daily.

Holness said the ship will repatriate the largest batch of Jamaicans to date.