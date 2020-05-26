Cruise vessels docked in Falmouth to be processed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Norwegian & Carnival Glory vessels currently docked in Falmouth, Trelawny, are to be processed over the coming days.

The Norwegian cruise line docked yesterday evening with 174 Jamaica crew members, while the Carnival cruise line docked this morning with 220 Jamaican crew members.

The prime minister noted that the Carnival ship also has 180 Columbian nationals who will be transported by a secure corridor to the Donald Sangster International Airport.

Meanwhile, Holness said the disembarkation of over 1024 ship workers from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship, the Adventure of the Seas, was successfully completed yesterday afternoon at the Falmouth Pier.

This brings to just under 1,500 Jamaicans being returned to date using the controlled re-entry programme.

Holness said at present 19 Jamaicans from the Royal Caribbean vessel have been placed in isolation having tested positive for COVID-19, while 624 persons have been released into home quarantine following their initial negative results. They are to remain in home quarantine for the next 14 days.

The prime minister added that a Disney cruise line vessel is also tentatively slated to arrive on May 29 with more than 400 Jamaican crew members.

Holness said he hopes to complete the ship repatriation process by latest the second week of June.

